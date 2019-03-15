ALBANY — Several state senators representing Long Island on Friday called for a major audit of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority because of what they said were frequently overcrowded and dirty conditions on the Long Island Rail Road.

“It’s the service and cost,” said Sen. James Gaughran (D-Huntington), who appeared with other Democratic senators on the Hicksville LIRR station platform. “We really need to do this forensic audit because it is out of control.”

The lawmakers said the LIRR, which is part of the MTA, isn’t honest about how often its trains are late. They said the railroad often asserts that trains that are a few minutes actually are on time.

“What does ‘on time’ mean?” asked Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach). “When your boss knows you are getting to your meeting four minutes late can you tell them are going on LIRR time and it’s OK? It’s not.”

There was no immediate comment from the MTA.

The legislators’ proposed an "MTA Rail Act" to be included in the state budget that is under negotiation and is due April 1.

The legislation calls for an independent, comprehensive audit of the MTA. The auditors would be responsible for investigating fraud, practices for budgeting salaries, conflicts of interest in hiring and contracting and spending on design and construction.

The audit would be separate from the evaluation of the MTA that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seeking. Cuomo wants to overhaul the MTA, suggesting that it wastes money and overestimates the cost of long-needed repairs and improvements to the subway system and the LIRR.

Cuomo had no immediate comment on the state legislators’ bill. The proposal also is backed by State Sens. John Brooks (D-Seaford), Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck); Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood); and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown).