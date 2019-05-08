An eastbound LIRR train struck a tractor trailer at a grade crossing between Bethpage and Farmingdale Wednesday afternoon, officials said, but no injuries were reported.

The train hit the truck at about 5:45 p.m. at Merritts Road, Long Island Rail Road officials said, adding that the accident shut down service in both directions on the Ronkonkoma branch.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officials said a rescue train was en route to remove passengers from the disabled train, and they advised customers to take alternate trains through the Huntington/Port Jefferson line and the Babylon and Montauk lines.

Officials advised customers to use the LIRR’s social media accounts and its website and alert service for updates.

The railroad tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. that “The 6:29PM train from Huntington due Penn at 7:34PM will be making added stops at Merillon Avenue, New Hyde Park and Kew Gardens to accommodate customers from a service suspension on the Ronkonkoma Branch.”

Ronkonkoma Branch service is suspended after a tractor trailer was struck by a train at the Merritts Road grade crossing east of Bethpage. Customers are strongly advised to use alternate branches such as the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Babylon and Montauk branches. — LIRR (@LIRR) May 128, 2019

Video shot from a WNBC news helicopter above the scene showed the front of the white tractor trailer wedged up against the train at the crossing and a long line of traffic backed up onto Merrits Road.