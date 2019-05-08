LIRR: Service suspended on Ronkonkoma line in Farmingdale after crash
The LIRR was advising commuters to use alternate branches including the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Babylon, and Montauk branches.
An eastbound LIRR train struck a tractor trailer at a grade crossing between Bethpage and Farmingdale Wednesday afternoon, officials said, but no injuries were reported.
The train hit the truck at about 5:45 p.m. at Merritts Road, Long Island Rail Road officials said, adding that the accident shut down service in both directions on the Ronkonkoma branch.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officials said a rescue train was en route to remove passengers from the disabled train, and they advised customers to take alternate trains through the Huntington/Port Jefferson line and the Babylon and Montauk lines.
Officials advised customers to use the LIRR’s social media accounts and its website and alert service for updates.
The railroad tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. that “The 6:29PM train from Huntington due Penn at 7:34PM will be making added stops at Merillon Avenue, New Hyde Park and Kew Gardens to accommodate customers from a service suspension on the Ronkonkoma Branch.”
Video shot from a WNBC news helicopter above the scene showed the front of the white tractor trailer wedged up against the train at the crossing and a long line of traffic backed up onto Merrits Road.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.