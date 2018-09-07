The Long Island Rail Road had about two hours of delays Friday during the morning rush "due to an earlier non-passenger train with equipment trouble east of Jamaica."

Initially the delays, first reported about 8 a.m., were averaging 20 minutes systemwide. Three trains were also canceled.

The railroad later reported scattered systemwide delays of 10 minutes before service returned to being on or close at 10 a.m.

The morning rush hour service glitch came as railroad commuters have endured increasing delays and cancellations in recent weeks.

The LIRR reported last week that its on-time performance in July was 88.9 percent — well below July of last year and low enough to put the railroad on pace for its worst year since 1999.

New railroad president Phillip Eng said a number of initiatives in the works as part of his LIRR Forward program should improve service, including expediting the replacement of problematic track switches and other aging infrastructure and measures to protect the rail system from extreme weather.

The railroad has also said a number of capacity expansion projects in the works will also reduce delays and improve train reliability in the long term. That includes the construction of a third track between Floral Park and Hicksville — a project that broke ground Wednesday — and the construction of a second track between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma. That project is scheduled for completion later this month.