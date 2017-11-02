The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it has finished filling cracks and holes and fixing other pavement problems on four Long Island roads.

The $1.2 million worth of work will extend the lives of the roads and reduce damage from freeze-thaw cycles in the coming winter months, DOT said.

The roads are the Meadowbrook State Parkway between Merrick Road and Southern State Parkway in Hempstead Town; Montauk Highway between Howard and Wellwood avenues in Babylon Town; Front Street between William Street and Hempstead Turnpike in Hempstead Town; and the Long Island Expressway between Exits 46 and 48 in Oyster Bay Town.