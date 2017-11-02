$1.2M in Long Island road repairs completed, DOT says
The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it has finished filling cracks and holes and fixing other pavement problems on four Long Island roads.
The $1.2 million worth of work will extend the lives of the roads and reduce damage from freeze-thaw cycles in the coming winter months, DOT said.
The roads are the Meadowbrook State Parkway between Merrick Road and Southern State Parkway in Hempstead Town; Montauk Highway between Howard and Wellwood avenues in Babylon Town; Front Street between William Street and Hempstead Turnpike in Hempstead Town; and the Long Island Expressway between Exits 46 and 48 in Oyster Bay Town.