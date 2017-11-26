MacArthur Airport to have $2M surplus after 4 years of losses, officials say
Islip Town and airport officials attribute the improvement to more professional operations, cost savings, new airlines and increased fees.
Long Island MacArthur Airport is on track to end the year with a projected $2 million surplus, continuing a financial turnaround after four years of losses.
Major changes at the Ronkonkoma facility — including more stringent accounting practices, renegotiated leases for airport tenants and employee attrition — led to the new financial strength, officials said.
