Long IslandTransportation

MacArthur Airport to have $2M surplus after 4 years of losses, officials say

Islip Town and airport officials attribute the improvement to more professional operations, cost savings, new airlines and increased fees.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, left, with airport

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, left, with airport commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Nov. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
Long Island MacArthur Airport is on track to end the year with a projected $2 million surplus, continuing a financial turnaround after four years of losses.

Major changes at the Ronkonkoma facility — including more stringent accounting practices, renegotiated leases for airport tenants and employee attrition — led to the new financial strength, officials said.

“We’re operating the airport...

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

