Long Island MacArthur Airport will receive $5.4 million in federal funding to rehab the airport’s West Concourse and 1940s-era airport apron, which Islip town officials said are in need of improvement to attract more airlines.

The federal funding, announced last week by town officials, comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program .

“MacArthur landing this significant federal investment will help it meet the needs of a metro market busting at the seams, and at the same time put Long Island in a position to attract more carriers and long sought destinations, like Los Angeles,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, who along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand supported the town’s funding application, in a news release.

The reconstruction of the West Terminal Apron will consist of the demolition, removal and replacement of concrete and subbase. The town said it will try to minimize the disruption to operations at the Ronkonkoma airport.

“U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand were especially instrumental in recognizing the need for the project, understanding the positive economic impact for our region, and securing the necessary federal funding. We are most grateful,” said Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter in a release from the town.

The airport's commissioner also lauded the grant.

“This significant infrastructure improvement project will replace aging concrete and extend and enhance operational use of the West Apron for the next 20 years,” Aviation Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said in the release.

In September, the town board accepted $85,414 in grants from the state Department of Transportation for a number of projects, including rebuilding the west terminal apron at the town-owned airport.

The state grant for that project is $18,167, or 5% of the project’s cost. The breakdown is $326,997 from the FAA and $18,167 each from the town and the state for a total cost of $363,331.