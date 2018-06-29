TODAY'S PAPER
Islip approves $890G for runway rehabilitation at MacArthur

Long Island MacArthur Airport's main runway, seen here

Long Island MacArthur Airport's main runway, seen here on June 12, will be revamped. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
The Islip Town Board approved a $890,000 contract for engineering services to rehabilitate the main runway at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Johnson, Kukata & Lucchesi P.C., of Maryland, will conduct engineering and construction inspection on runway 6-24 after getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a June 19 resolution.

The town will be reimbursed 90 percent of the project by the FAA and 5 percent by the state, according to the resolution. The remaining 5 percent will be funded by passenger facility charges, the $4.50 fee on every passenger ticket.

The FAA announced in June that the town airport will receive a $14.28 million grant to rehabilitate the 7,000-foot-long runway that has not been completely refurbished in at least 25 years. 

