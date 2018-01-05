All area airports were up and running Friday morning after flights were suspended due to Thursday’s massive snowstorm — but flyers were urged to check with their airlines before heading out.

Flights resumed at Kennedy Airport at 7 a.m. Friday, the Port Authority said in a tweet. Flights had been suspended due to exceedingly strong winds and blowing snow.

Flight suspensions were lifted Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Port Authority, but flyers were urged to contact their airlines for information on resumption of specific flights. Almost all flights were canceled Thursday.

Ronkonkoma-based Long Island MacArthur Airport reopened at 11:30 p.m. after the airport was closed for about 12 hours Thursday, said Shelley LaRose-Arken, MacArthur’s aviation commissioner.

The airport had announced at 5:45 a.m. Thursday that its major carriers — American, Frontier and Southwest — canceled outbound flights as a result of the storm. Crews worked throughout the day and night to clear the runways of blowing snow especially ahead of Friday’s frigid temperatures that would make snow removal extremely difficult, she said.

“We are ready and open for business,” LaRose-Arken said Friday, adding no delays have been reported with the first air carrier arrival — a Frontier Airlines flight — expected at 10:25 a.m. “We always still advise passengers to check with their carrier on the status of their flight. Many of these planes come from other places and could be delayed coming in.”

The massive snowstorm that hit the Northeast had caused chaos for travelers as thousands of flights in the New York region were canceled.

Many planes were diverted to airports far from their destinations or forced into long holding patterns as nearby hubs, such as Baltimore, ran out of time and space for additional diverted flights, she said.

The snow and high winds forced dozens of New York-bound flights to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles International and other airports.

With Michael O’Keeffe and Ellen Yan