Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Buses replace weekend trains on eastern Montauk line

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Buses will replace trains this weekend on the eastern section of the Montauk Branch as the Long Island Rail Road finishes installing modern railroad signals between Speonk and Montauk.

Eastbound, starting with the train that originates at Babylon at 8:36 p.m. on Friday, through and including the train that originates at Babylon at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, all trains will terminate at Patchogue.

Riders to Bellport, Mastic-Shirley, Speonk, Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Amagansett or Montauk can transfer to buses at Bellport.

Riders should anticipate an additional 29 minutes in travel time, the railroad said.

Westbound, starting with the train that normally originates at Speonk at 9:59 p.m. Friday and continuing through the train that normally originates at Speonk at 11:56 p.m. on Sunday, all trains will originate at Patchogue at their regularly scheduled Patchogue departure times.

Riders who normally board trains at Montauk, Amagansett, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Hampton Bays, Westhampton, Speonk, Mastic-Shirley or Bellport will find buses that will carry them to trains at Patchogue.

The buses will depart their stations of origin between 16 and 34 minutes earlier than normal train departure times, the LIRR said.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

