Service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road's Montauk branch after it was partly suspended Thursday morning because a person was hit by a train, the railroad tweeted.

However, customers can expect "residual delays" of up to 40 minutes, the railroad said in a tweet posted at 7:49 a.m.

The person, who was on the tracks, was hit west of Sayville. Service had been suspended between Babylon and Patchogue, the railroad said.