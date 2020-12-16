TODAY'S PAPER
MTA approves budget; LIRR plans service cuts starting in January

The Long Island Rail Road announced a plan

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

The MTA on Wednesday approved a 2021 budget that counts on an expected $4.5 billion federal bailout to avoid layoffs, service cuts and higher-than-anticipated fare and toll increases.

Meanwhile, the Long Island Rail Road announced a plan to cut service 10% to 15% next month, reflecting lagging ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After warning of "draconian" budget actions that could include eliminating some LIRR branches and laying off more than 9,000 Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees, the agency’s board, at its monthly meeting, approved a $17.1 billion budget that assumes passage of a coronavirus stimulus bill being negotiated in Congress. The $4.5 billion in aid is included in the bill.

The hoped-for bailout, combined with a $3 billion federal loan scheduled to close on Thursday and internal cost-cutting measures, should fill the budget gap through the end of next year, the MTA said.

If a deal is not reached soon in Washington, D.C., MTA officials said they could schedule hearings as early as next month on service cuts that would take effect in May.

"These are choices none of us here at the MTA want to have to make. But they are choices we may be forced to make if Washington doesn’t deliver," MTA chairman Patrick Foye said. "This isn’t a bluff. This is real."

Even if the MTA avoids the worst of its proposed cuts, it is going ahead with a plan to reduce LIRR service to around 75%-80% of pre-pandemic levels beginning Jan. 25.

During the early months of the coronavirus outbreak, when the LIRR was carrying just 3% of its usual riders, the railroad reduced weekday service to about of 70% of normal levels. It returned to 90% of its usual weekday service levels in June.

But LIRR ridership, which set a modern annual record in 2019 of 91 million, has remained below 30%.

"With the second wave upon us, we have seen ridership drop once again, to about 24% of normal weekday ridership," said LIRR president Phillip Eng, adding that the reduced service levels will allow the railroad to perform work throughout the system "and still support the essential workers who form our core ridership."

Eng emphasized that the service cuts are "not budget related," and that all of the railroad’s branches will continue to be served.

"These changes will provide adequate service to current levels of ridership," he said. "As always, we will adjust accordingly, if necessary."

