The MTA will have to find new ways to generate revenue now that it has nixed a planned fare increase this year, and that could include further cutting service for Long Island Rail Road riders, agency officials said Wednesday.

A day after Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Patrick Foye relented to calls from board members to further postpone a planned 4% fare increase, agency officials resuscitated calls to "right-size" service to reflect the reduced demand since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"We've got to align our service to whatever the new normal is going to be," MTA Chief Executive Officer Robert Foran said as he gave his midyear update on the agency's finances.

After surviving the worst fiscal crisis in its history last year, when the pandemic decimated ridership and revenues, Foran said things have been looking up for the MTA, with the federal government coming through with $14.5 billion in stimulus aid and ridership returning faster than anticipated.

But foregoing the $17 million in additional fare revenue that was forecast with a fare hike this year will contribute to future deficits, which could reach $600 million by 2025. The shortfall would come even after exhausting a $2.9 billion federal loan that MTA officials hoped to not have to use.

The prospect of further reducing service troubled some MTA Board members, who want the agency to find new ways of generating revenue besides raising fares. Some ideas have included new fees on tourists, a gas tax and discounting bus and subway fares for low-income New Yorkers to discourage them from evading paying fares.

MTA officials said trimming service makes sense, given that ridership isn't expected to return to even 85% of pre-pandemic levels until 2025.

MTA Board member Norman Brown suggested cutting service — and thereby increasing wait times and crowding on trains — would discourage riders from returning to the system, and undo much of the good accomplished by freezing fares this year.

Brown also took issue with the MTA claim that it would merely be "right-sizing" service, a term he called a "weasel word."

"Why don't we just call it a 'cut?' I think it's important for people to really focus on what we're talking about when we say a thing like 'right-sizing.' It means a cut," Brown said.

Foye, in what was expected to be his final MTA Board meeting before leaving the agency to run Empire State Development, assured there is "not the possibility" of deep service cuts, and that, instead, the trims would be "modest."

Although a fare hike was kicked to next year, the MTA Board did approve one measure that will affect what LIRR riders pay for their tickets. The board officially designated the new Elmont station, set to open later this year, as part of the LIRR's Zone 4.

That means a peak, one-way ticket to and from Penn Station will cost $12.50. A monthly commuter pass will be priced at $270.

The existing Belmont station, which is only open during horse racing season, is also now considered part of Zone 4. It was previously considered a "special events station" with a unique fare structure.