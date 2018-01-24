MTA chief Joe Lhota said Wednesday he has no plans to fire LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski ‘‘at this time,’’ despite hammering him this week on the railroad’s poor performance, failure to communicate with riders and a “lack of urgency” over the past two months.

The chairman praised Nowakowski for his work during the so-called “summer of hell” track repairs at Penn Station, but said he was not satisfied with the performance of the Long Island Rail Road, which is failing to address known weather-related problems he described as “pretty basic things” that occur each season.

“Snow happens in New York. It’s just one of those things and you’ve got to be prepared for it,” Lhota told reporters after Wednesday’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board meeting in Manhattan. “Leaves fall in New York…We’ve got to do everything we can to possibly clean it up. These are pretty basic things.”

Lhota’s comments followed criticism from the MTA Board, which has been seeking answers on the railroad’s shoddy service. Scott Rechler, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s handpicked board member, called the LIRR’s recent level of service “totally unacceptable” and said it needs to set a new standard for communications between employees internally and among customers.

He suggested that the railroad adopt some form of action plan to address the issues, echoing Lhota’s call for such a plan modeled on one for NYC subways.

“I just find the responses to be inadequate, based on the challenges,” Rechler said. “We have to think about how do we use other approaches to communicate better among our own internal people so we can communicate better to our customers. And I think that’s a standard that needs to be set.”

Lhota said he and Nowakowski agree that the LIRR service issues, at their source, relate to bad management.

“He understands what needs to be done and my hope and expectation is that it will get done,” Lhota told reporters.

After a December in which LIRR delays rose 27 percent from the previous month and 18 service suspensions in the first 18 days of January, Lhota earlier this month said there needed to be meaningful reforms at the LIRR, including through a “re-evaluation” of its staff.

On Tuesday, Lhota said he was dissatisfied with what he called a ‘‘lack of urgency’’ by the LIRR. The chairman said Wednesday that he’s developing a new “approach” with Nowakowski and MTA Managing Director Ronnie Hakim to address service quality.

Referring to the service changes forced on the agency after Amtrak announced the need for emergency repairs at Penn during what Cuomo dubbed the ‘‘summer of hell,’’ Lhota said, “Pat did it then, Pat can do it now.”