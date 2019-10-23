MTA officials, after tentatively agreeing not to cut business ties with the contractor behind the Long Island Rail Road's delay-plagued positive train control project, have put the deal on hold following an independent engineer's prediction that there is just a "fair" chance the project will get done on time.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's railroad committee approved the deal, under which the contractor — a joint venture of Siemens and Bombardier — would be held liable for expenses incurred by the MTA up to $100 million if the December 2020 federal deadline to have the crash prevention technology in place is missed.

In exchange, the MTA would agree not to ban the companies from future consideration for contracts.

The full MTA Board was set to vote on the deal at its meeting Wednesday in Manhattan, but opted instead to put off the vote until next month. MTA chairman Patrick Foye said the postponement was due to some board members wanting more information about the agreement.

Positive train control, or PTC, uses antennas and transponders built into trains and along tracks to automatically slow down or stop a train before it can be involved in an accident. National Transportation Safety Board investigators have said PTC could have prevented several fatal train accidents in recent years, including the December 2013 derailment of a Metro-North train in the Bronx that killed four people.

A federal law passed in 2008 requires American railroads to install the technology. The LIRR and sister railroad Metro-North have twice missed deadlines in 2015 and 2018 and been granted extensions.

MTA officials have blamed the contractor for repeated delays and cost overruns in the $1 billion project, including those caused by mistakes in the installation of some components and inadequate resources.

Under the looming threat of the state's new "debarrment" statute, which allows the MTA to ban underperforming vendors from consideration for future contracts, Siemens and Bombardier has said it has stepped up its efforts to finish the project on time. And if it doesn't, the contractor has promised to cover any "actual damages" — including federal fines that could cost as much $29,000 a day.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MTA general counsel Tom Quigley, who helped broker the deal, called it "a total win for the railroads."

The prospect of the deadline being missed has become more likely in recent months, according to an independent engineer hired by the MTA to evaluate the project. The project's "contingency" cushion — or extra time built into the project to address unforeseen complications — has been cut in half, from six months to just three — as complications continue to arise, including problems coordinating with Amtrak, whose PTC system has to work seamlessly with the LIRR's.

With those, and other problems, yet to be resolved, the engineer put the chances of the project being finished on time at "fair" — or about 60% to 65%.

"We are really in a precarious situation here," MTA Board member Neal Zuckerman, who heads the board's PTC working group, said at a Monday committee meeting. "I am very concerned about the goalpost being moved so close to the deadline."

At the same meeting Wednesday, the MTA Board also tabled two other resolutions that would have awarded Siemens more than $47 million in new contracts, including for various signal components for the LIRR.