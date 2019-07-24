The MTA board is set to vote Wednesday on a major reorganization plan that could entail the elimination of up to 2,700 jobs as the agency looks to become more effective and efficient.

The “MTA Transformation Plan” will be on the agenda when the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board holds its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at its lower Manhattan headquarters.

The plan, developed by management consultant firm AlixPartners at a cost of $3.75 million, calls for consolidating more than 40 departments across the MTA’s agencies into six, and creating new offices that would focus on tasks like customer communications and capital projects in order to allow management at the MTA’s operating agencies, including the LIRR and the New York City Transit bus and subway system, to concentrate on its core missions of delivering safe and reliable service.

The new, leaner MTA would be better positioned to deliver improved service to customers and complete major projects on time and within budget by eliminating bureaucracy and empowering project leaders to make quicker decisions, officials said. The plan calls for the creation of several new upper management positions, including a chief transformation officer, chief engineering officer and chief operating officer.

The proposed job reductions — which MTA officials said could number up to 2,700 — are expected to largely target nonunion, administrative jobs. The downsizing also would accomplish the goal of shrinking an operating budget deficit that is expected to grow to nearly a half-billion dollars next year.

The MTA's chief financial officer, Robert Foran, is expected to update the board on the agency’s latest financial picture at the meeting Wednesday.

