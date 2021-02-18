Drivers soon will pay more to cross New York City’s bridges and tunnels — and will be hit with a new surcharge if their E-ZPass tags are not properly mounted, MTA officials said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Thursday approved the agency’s latest toll hike, which will increase rates at crossings by about 7%. On major crossings, like the Queens Midtown Tunnel and Throgs Neck Bridge, tolls will climb by 43 cents for E-ZPass customers.

Although E-ZPass commuters — who make up about 95% of all toll payers — will continue to pay less than those without the automatic toll payment system, the MTA, for the first time, will penalize customers who are enrolled in the E-ZPass program, but don’t have their tags properly mounted when they cross a bridge or tunnel.

The new "mid-tier" toll rate will charge drivers $8.36 cents for major crossings — the midpoint between the E-ZPass and non-E-ZPass toll amount. MTA vice president Mark Young said the new rate aims to address the "laborious" process that the agency has to go through of reconciling accounts when an E-ZPass customer is charged the non-E-ZPass rate because they did not properly display their tag. Young said the change aims to save the MTA about $4.9 million.

"We tried to create this new tier in the middle between not having an E-ZPass at all or, having an E-ZPass," Young said. "We looked to find a middle ground."

The new toll rates, which will take effect in April, will generate $116 million in new revenue for the MTA each year. The hike came despite the MTA last month postponing a simultaneous fare increase, including on the Long Island Rail Road and New York City buses and subways. MTA officials cited the economic impact of the pandemic on customers in their decision to put off the fare increase.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye said that while overall public transportation ridership remains at around 30% of pre-COVID levels, traffic at its bridges and tunnels rebounded at a faster rate, and, on some days, is only about 10% lower than before the pandemic.

"We don’t take the thought of raising tolls lightly, either," Foye said. "But the planned increase will help us maintain essential service throughout the MTA system."