The MTA will not look to improve its finances by cutting service or hiking fares above what already was planned, the agency's chairman said Thursday.

Ahead of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s release of its updated four-year financial plan and 2020 operating budget, MTA chairman Patrick Foye assured the public that the proposal would include "no budget-driven service cuts" and that future fare and toll increases would remain below the rate of inflation, as they have in recent years.

Foye said the plan also would reflect the MTA's "commitment to transformation and reform," and would continue to invest in operations with a goal of sustaining recent gains in ridership and on-time performance, including at the Long Island Rail Road.

"But, as with any budget, it includes and requires hard decisions," Foye said at the Manhattan meeting of the MTA Board. "This in particular is contingent on achieving significant savings. And I'll note that significant risks remain."

Much of those savings are expected to be realized by eliminating up to 2,700 jobs as part of a sweeping reorganization and consolidation plan.

The agency announced on Wednesday that it had hired French Canadian business executive Anthony McCord to lead the MTA Transformation Plan.

Ahead of his planned budget presentation Thursday, MTA Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said at a State Legislature hearing that the MTA is forecasting ending this year and next with a balanced budget, but predicts sizable deficits in future years.