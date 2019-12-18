TODAY'S PAPER
Audit: MTA's $51.5B infrastructure spending plan mostly in good shape

The effort to build a third track between

The effort to build a third track between the Long Island Rail Road's Floral Park and Hicksville stations is one of the projects that would be funded under the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's $51.5 billion capital program. Workers are seen here working on the third track at Carle Place. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The process used by the MTA to put together its $51.5 billion infrastructure spending plan was largely fiscally sound, although the agency could do a better job in estimating the cost of some projects, a new report found.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released on Wednesday morning the preliminary findings of an independent forensic audit of its proposed capital program, which aims to fund major infrastructure investments through 2024. Some of those improvements are slated for the Long Island Rail Road, including projects to address delays and expand service.

The audit was ordered by the State Legislature as a condition of passage of a congestion pricing plan that is expected to generate $1 billion of new toll revenue for the capital program. In addressing the importance of the audit in October, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that some of the MTA's cost estimating for some projects "strains credulity."

But Crowe LLP, the public accounting firm that was paid about $900,000 to perform the audit, found that the MTA's "capital planning process is consistent with industry leading standards," according to Bert Nuehring, a firm partner.

"The findings address areas that can be improved, but we do not have findings that we would consider require adjustment or modification to the 2020-2024 Capital plan," Nuehring added.

Among the ways that Crowe said the MTA could improve future infrastructure budgeting is through "more formal, standardized and consistently applied cost estimating procedures," according to the report.

Nuehring said that some of the MTA's cost estimates for projects "do seem a little higher" than those of other transit agencies used for comparison in the report.

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber said it was difficult to find "true apples to apples comparisons" for the transit agency, the largest in the country. He said the MTA was already in the process of implementing recommendations made by auditors, including for a more standardized process and public transparency.

Lieber called the audit's findings "validation" of the agency's priorities, including for improved handicapped accessibility throughout the MTA system.

"The bottom line is that we have a capital program that makes sense," Lieber said. "Now, it's time to build."

The $51.5 billion capital program includes funding for 160 new LIRR trains, the replacement of about a third of all track switches, and for new signals on the LIRR’s Montauk and Port Jefferson lines. It also will fund efforts to make several more subway and LIRR stations handicapped-accessible; advance the railroad’s effort to build a third track between Floral Park and Hicksville and complete the East Side Access link to Grand Central Terminal.

The plan is now before the state's four-member Capital Program Review Board for final approval.

