The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to spend an unprecedented $51 billion over the next five years to improve and expand its infrastructure, including $5.7 billion on the LIRR to modernize switch and signal systems and purchase another 160 train cars, the agency said Monday.

At a media briefing at the MTA’s Manhattan headquarters, authority chairman Patrick Foye called the 2020-24 Capital Program a “historic and transformational plan for our customers," and “by far” the largest in the agency’s history. Foye said the plan includes “most, if not all” of the priorities set forth by riders in recent years.

“The next five-year plan will include unprecedented levels of investments, equitably distributed among the MTA’s subways, buses, commuter railroads, and bridges and tunnels,” Foye said. “The result is a plan that will build on the approach and institutionalize the successes of the Subway Action Plan across the MTA, and finally modernize and transform subways, buses and commuter rails into a 21st century, efficient, accessible and reliable system for our customers.”

Although the majority of the budget — $40 billion — will be dedicated to New York City buses and subways, including for the completion of the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway project, the LIRR also stands to receive more capital funding than in any previous plan.

The railroad will spend $364 million on signal and communication improvements, including the replacement of 32 percent of all track switches and 21 percent of track circuits and upgrading signals and track interlockings on three branches. MTA officials said the investments will bring 90 percent of the LIRR’s track assets to a “state of good repair.”

The LIRR also will spend $487 million on 160 new M9A train cars, which will improve upon the M9 cars that made their debut last week. The railroad said the expansion of the fleet will add at least 25,000 more seats for commuters.

The railroad also will purchase about 20 new diesel coach cars and 10 new diesel locomotives to supplement its fleet in portions of the system that are not electrified.

Those portions will shrink slightly when the LIRR, as part of the Capital Program, electrifies its Central Branch — a little-used, north-south link between its Main Line and Babylon Line. Powering up the Central Branch will allow the railroad to more frequently run trains between Babylon and Hicksville.

The program also includes funding for the LIRR to complete its two ongoing megaprojects — the $11.2 billion East Side Access link to Grand Central Terminal and its $2.6 billion Third Track between Floral Park and Hicksville.