The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has approved a $51 billion infrastructure spending plan that earmarks $5.7 billion for the Long Island Rail Road, including for new trains, station renovations, and modernized switches and signals.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the proposed five-year MTA Capital Program in Manhattan on Wednesday, despite several members pointing out that they had relatively little time to review the full plan, which they only saw for the first time less than a week ago.

“That’s way too late to have discussions with management,” said MTA Board member Susan Metzger, who represents Orange County and has raised concerns about many Upstate New York infrastructure priorities being neglected in the proposal. “This plan was conceived in the dark. The transparency that this board has worked for for many years has gone dark.”

The plan — the largest in MTA history — aims to fund infrastructure maintenance, modernization and expansion projects through 2024. It now goes to the state’s four-member Capital Program Review Board for final approval by Oct. 1. The MTA has said the plan will be funded through a combination of federal, state and New York City funding, as well as through bonds backed by revenue from the forthcoming congestion pricing toll plan in Manhattan.

MTA Board member Kevin Law, who represents Suffolk County, praised the plan, even while pointing out that it omitted some projects long-sought by Long Island commuters, including expanded electrification of the railroad’s tracks in Suffolk County. He likened it to “waking up on Christmas morning.”

“Sometimes that excitement is tempered by the things you didn’t get, and you wanted,” said Law, who expressed optimism that the plan will evolve in the future. “I believe this plan is a living document.”

For the LIRR, the MTA Capital Program includes $910 million for station upgrades, including new elevators and extended platforms at some stations; $1.02 billion for track work, including for capacity upgrades at Jamaica Station; and $364 million for communications and signal improvements, including to advance a plan to centralize train traffic control operations under one roof.

The plan also includes funding for the LIRR’s Third Track project between Floral Park and Hicksville, and the final dollars for the MTA’s $11.2 billion East Side Access megaproject, which aims to link the LIRR to a new station at Grand Central Terminal via newly bored tunnels by 2022.