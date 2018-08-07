TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
85° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

NICE bus provider names new CEO

Jack Khzouz, former chief administrative officer, moves into the top role

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com
Print

Jack Khzouz on Monday took over the role of chief executive officer for the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, officials said. Khzouz replaces Michael Setzer, who led NICE since its inception in 2012.

Khzouz, 55, has been with NICE — a subsidiary of Lombard, Illinois, based Transdev North America — for the past six years, most recently in the role of chief administrative officer. NICE officials said Khzouz played a key role in “virtually every major initiative designed to optimize customer service, system performance and safety,” including the development of NICE’s mobile fare payment and real-time information app, a GPS-based fleet management system, and the new Link on-demand bus service.

“I’m excited to take the reins of an organization that has the potential to evolve into a truly 21st Century suite of transit services,” Khzouz, of Fairfield County, Connecticut, said in a statement.  “The future of transit will be defined by being responsive, nimble and flexible to rider demands, while making Nassau County’s dollars go further as we provide better services for transit riders.”

Prior to joining NICE, Khzouz worked as president and chief marketing officer of XMI Marketing & Branding Consultants for 12 years.

NICE’s former CEO, Setzer, will continue working for Transdev on a part-time basis, including as an adviser to NICE.

Latest Long Island News

This Old Westbury estate is listed for $29.995 Phipps estate lists for first time
Kevin Catalina outside the Suffolk County Minimum Security New gang unit boss at Suffolk Sheriff's office
The Town of North Hempstead releases quails into Town releases more quail to hunt ticks
Farmingdale native Joseph Ephraim with his van in This LIer left NY and lives in a van
Timothy Heyward Smith was a professor of education Hofstra professor dies day after 84th birthday
LI kids review ‘Freaky Friday’ TV movie