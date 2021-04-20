The MTA’s soaring debt burden — which has more than tripled over the last 20 years, and could reach nearly $47 billion in two years — could force service cuts, scaled-back infrastructure investments, and higher-than anticipated fare and toll increases, according to a new state report.

The report from the office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli cites the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s debt profile as "a cause for increasing concern" as the transit agency wrestles with uncertainty over the future of fares and ridership, which have plummeted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MTA has predicted that more than 90% of its riders could be back by 2025.

"If that does not happen, its debt service will still have to be paid, potentially tying up funds that could be used for operations," the report said. "If revenues do not return, very high debt burdens could lead to service cuts, higher-than-planned fare and toll increases, and/or disinvestment in the MTA’s capital assets."

The MTA’s debt burden steadily increased for years, from $11.4 billion in 2000 to $38.4 billion last year. The pandemic hastened the debt increase, as the MTA borrowed $2.9 billion from the federal government to remain afloat, backing the debt with funds for long-term infrastructure improvement.

Because the MTA originally committed to fund $9.8 billion of its current $55 billion Capital Program through borrowing, the report said now "the MTA is faced with the choice of cutting the program … or issuing even more debt," the report said.

MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan on Tuesday suggested it was premature to speculate on how much, if any, new debt the authority would have to issue to pay back the federal loan, which comes due in December 2023. He said the MTA already has found ways to get capital projects done "faster and less expensively."

The report also found that the amount of debt service paid by the MTA as a percentage of its annual budget also could increase significantly in the coming years, from an average of 16% over the last decade to 23% in 2024.