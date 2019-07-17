The MTA’s plan to reorganize its agencies, including the Long Island Rail Road, could require the elimination of up to 2,700 jobs — including through layoffs, if necessary, according to a report released Wednesday.

The full “MTA Transformation Plan,” which was commissioned by the agency and developed by management consulting firm AlixPartners, promises an “elimination of redundancies, reduction of layers, and streamlining of processes” that would result in annual savings of between $370 million and $530 million, according to the report.

AlexPartners is a Manhattan-based management consultant firm the MTA hired in April and paid $3.75 million to come up with two reports.

Getting to the savings “could result in a potential reduction of roughly 1,900-2,700” of the MTA’s 74,000 employees, according to the report. MTA officials said they first would look to achieve the job reductions by not filling vacant positions, and through attrition.

A significant round of layoffs would be the first since 2010, when in the face of a nearly $1 billion budget deficit, the agency laid off about 1,000 workers, including about 150 at the LIRR.

The MTA Board will vote on the reorganization plan next Wednesday.