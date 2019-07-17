TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Evening
SEARCH
89° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

MTA reorganization report calls for agency to eliminate up to 2,700 jobs

MTA officials said they first would look to

MTA officials said they first would look to achieve the job reductions by not filling vacant positions, and through attrition. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

The MTA’s plan to reorganize its agencies, including the Long Island Rail Road, could require the elimination of up to 2,700 jobs — including through layoffs, if necessary, according to a report released Wednesday.

The full “MTA Transformation Plan,” which was commissioned by the agency and developed by management consulting firm AlixPartners, promises an “elimination of redundancies, reduction of layers, and streamlining of processes” that would result in annual savings of between $370 million and $530 million, according to the report.

AlexPartners is a Manhattan-based management consultant firm the MTA hired in April and paid $3.75 million to come up with two reports. 

Getting to the savings “could result in a potential reduction of roughly 1,900-2,700” of the MTA’s 74,000 employees, according to the report. MTA officials said they first would look to achieve the job reductions by not filling vacant positions, and through attrition.

A significant round of layoffs would be the first since 2010, when in the face of a nearly $1 billion budget deficit, the agency laid off about 1,000 workers, including about 150 at the LIRR.

The MTA Board will vote on the reorganization plan next Wednesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Cohen leaves a federal courthouse in Manhattan Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over
Crews work on a roof on a Roosevelt Summer's first heat wave forecast for this weekend
Eric Garner's daughter, Emerald Garner, center, speaks to Feds say they won't charge NYPD cops in Garner death
Representatives of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club are demanding Shinnecock Hills officials: Road sign not par for course
A commercial fisherman sorts fluke on the Long DEC increases daily commercial limit for fluke
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch until 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search