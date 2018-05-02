TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

MTA official pledges East Side Access will be ready by 2022

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber tells Long Island Association meeting that “2022 is absolutely written in stone.”

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says East

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says East Side Access project will be done by 2022. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

The head of the MTA’s beleaguered East Side Access project vowed to Long Island business and political leaders Wednesday that the $11.2 billion plan to link the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal will be completed on time.

Weeks after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced another $1 billion cost overrun for East Side Access, MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, speaking at a Long Island Association meeting in Melville, said he has told the project’s team that there’s “no more messing around with the delivery date.”

Lieber said, “2022 is absolutely written in stone.”

Nearly two decades after the MTA first proposed the plan to bore tunnels to a new Manhattan terminal for the LIRR at Grand Central, the agency has repeatedly pushed back the completion date for East Side Access, which was once expected to be finished by 2009.

Lieber, who took over the project last year, recently announced it would take another $1 billion to finish the project, which is about 70 percent done. Lieber has attributed much of the project’s recent challenges to what he says is Amtrak’s lack of promised cooperation at a critical work site in Queens.

But even while raising the price tag for the project, Lieber said the MTA has “recommitted” to its December 2022 targeted completion date.

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Latest Long Island News

The Allied Physicians Group's parenting sessions in Melville New parenting education series launches on LI
The security presence at last year's Long Island NCPD: ‘Large contingent’ of cops at LI Marathon
Sheira Brayer, author of the self-published paperback Motiv8: LI author to speak to moms of tweens and teens
John Venditto, left, and Edward Mangano leave the Genova testified he initially lied to prosecutors
Designer Sherrill Canet in the dining room of How a decorator’s LI home turned into ‘design lab’
A Walmart tractor trailer hit an overpass on Cops: Tractor trailer hits parkway overpass