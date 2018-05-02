The head of the MTA’s beleaguered East Side Access project vowed to Long Island business and political leaders Wednesday that the $11.2 billion plan to link the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal will be completed on time.

Weeks after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced another $1 billion cost overrun for East Side Access, MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, speaking at a Long Island Association meeting in Melville, said he has told the project’s team that there’s “no more messing around with the delivery date.”

Lieber said, “2022 is absolutely written in stone.”

Nearly two decades after the MTA first proposed the plan to bore tunnels to a new Manhattan terminal for the LIRR at Grand Central, the agency has repeatedly pushed back the completion date for East Side Access, which was once expected to be finished by 2009.

Lieber, who took over the project last year, recently announced it would take another $1 billion to finish the project, which is about 70 percent done. Lieber has attributed much of the project’s recent challenges to what he says is Amtrak’s lack of promised cooperation at a critical work site in Queens.

But even while raising the price tag for the project, Lieber said the MTA has “recommitted” to its December 2022 targeted completion date.