The MTA has selected a French Canadian executive with a track record of helping transform businesses to lead the reorganization of the embattled transit authority.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday announced the hiring of Anthony McCord as its chief transformation officer — a position created as part of the restructuring of the agency, which looks to improve accountability and cut costs.

McCord, 56, will start in December at an annual salary of $325,000, MTA officials said. He will be tasked with consolidating agencies and eliminating thousands of jobs.

“I’m thrilled to join the MTA at this historic moment, and to lead the authority through a complete transformation that will re-imagine the largest transportation system in North America for the future,” said McCord, of Montreal. “I look forward to getting to work so that we can focus on delivering improved service for our 2.5 billion annual riders through the transformative work ahead of us in the upcoming Capital Plan.”

McCord comes to the MTA after holding leadership positions at several international firms, including, most recently, for Veolia, where he worked as site director for the University of Montreal Health Centre. The MTA said McCord has specialized in health care, industrial services, finance and infrastructure.

While working as an executive for civil engineering firm Bouygues Energies & Services, McCord “transformed the company’s international operations in several countries simultaneously, creating and delivering successful strategies to develop and close major contracts,” according to the MTA.

“Anthony brings a wealth of change management leadership and expertise to the MTA at this critical time in the agency’s history,” MTA chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement. “Anthony will lead the implementation of the MTA’s unprecedented Transformation Plan as we work to change the way we do business and deliver New Yorkers the modern, reliable system they deserve."

McCord, who holds a master’s degree from the Ivey Business School of Western University, will be charged with carrying out what MTA officials have said is the most sweeping reorganization in agency history.

The MTA Transformation Plan calls for consolidating more than 40 departments across the MTA’s agencies into six, and creating new offices that would focus on tasks such as customer communications and capital projects. The plan aims to reduce costs by up to $530 million annually by eliminating up to 2,700 jobs.

The new MTA seeks to be better positioned to deliver improved service to customers and complete major projects on time and within budgets by eliminating bureaucracy and empowering project leaders to make quicker decisions, officials said.