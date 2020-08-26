The MTA is considering slashing LIRR service in half — including eliminating one or more branches — to help close a budget deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

At a special meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board, officials outlined the measures they say they’ll be forced to take without a federal bailout, such as raising fares by 10% by 2023, eliminating 850 LIRR jobs, and delaying the opening of a second Manhattan railroad terminal as part of East Side Access.

High ridership branches would see service frequencies reduced to every 60 minutes, and 120 minutes on branches with fewer riders. The changes, which would save the MTA about $160 million, would be the most severe in the railroad’s history.

The “draconian” measures, as MTA chairman Patrick Foye has called them, aim to address a $12 billion shortfall through 2021, which includes both a large drop in operating revenues because of the pandemic, and the federal government’s delay in approving a congestion pricing plan that MTA officials said they were counting on to generate an extra $1 billion.

“Continued federal indifference and inertia on a COVID-19 relief bill will exact a horrific toll on the MTA, our heroic workforce, and millions of hardworking New Yorkers,” Foye said. “We are acutely aware of the human toll that the mere discussion of these horrific actions will cause … but if the Senate doesn’t act, and we don’t receive $12 billion in additional federal funding, we will have no choice.”

The HEROES Act passed on May 15 by the U.S. House includes an estimated $3.84 billion for the MTA for operating expenses, payments to furloughed workers, worker protections and compensation for lost revenue, according to Rep. Nita Lowey (D-Rye), chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. The Senate has not yet taken up another stimulus package.

The MTA cautioned that its funding crisis also could result in 40% reductions in New York City subway and bus service. The MTA’s bridges and tunnels also could eliminate resident toll discounts, and implement “peak period pricing.”

The agency outlined less-severe steps it will take immediately to shrink its budget gap, including cutting overtime by $215 million through 2021, reducing consultant costs by $115 million by 2021, using funding from its Capital Program to cover some operating costs, and eliminating the use of some operating revenues to help defray long-term capital investments.

Those short-term measures are expected to generate about $1.2 billion annually for the next two years.

With Tom Brune