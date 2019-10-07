Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is calling on the MTA to have a forensic auditor comb over its proposed $51.5 billion infrastructure spending plan to address “skepticism” about the agency’s ability to pull it off.

In a letter sent Monday to Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye, the MTA Board and MTA Inspector General, Cuomo directed that an ongoing forensic audit of the agency’s finances be expanded to include the MTA Capital Program, which aims to fund major transportation infrastructure projects through 2024, including at the Long Island Rail Road. The LIRR would receive $5.7 billion in the plan, which is now before the state's four-member Capital Program Review Board for final approval.

“There is much skepticism surrounding the MTA's ability to purchase, construct, repair or administer efficiently,” Cuomo wrote. “We do not want that skepticism to become an obstacle to the necessary investments and improvements the Capital Plan provides for the commuters of New York.”

A forensic audit of the embattled transit agency’s finances was among several reforms adopted by the State Legislature earlier this year as a condition for lawmakers' approval of a congestion pricing plan that is expected to generate about $15 billion in revenue for the Capital Program, which was unanimously approved by the MTA Board last month.

Foye said last month he expected the auditors, in carrying out their task, would “look historically” at the MTA’s past spending practices, including for potential waste, fraud and abuse, and to make sure it is following best practices in the transportation industry.

“The forensic auditors are doing their thing. They’re independent,” Foye said. “My focus with the forensic auditors right now is to work with them to accelerate some of their work product that they’re doing to be able to inform all stakeholders and decision makers.”

In his letter, Cuomo said the audit must go beyond “mere accounting.”

“Please instruct the auditor to review the Capital Plan, and the MTA's past performance, to identify costs that are beyond market norms or comparable costs in the private sector,” Cuomo wrote. “New Yorkers should invest in the MTA, but they have a right to demand management competence.”

As one example, Cuomo cited the MTA’s proposed cost for installing new elevators at a single subway station at $82 million. “That estimate strains credulity,” he said.