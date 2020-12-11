A Long Island Rail Road manager has remained on the payroll for nearly three years since moving to North Carolina, even though he didn’t get authorization to work from his new home until 18 months after he started doing so, according to a new report.

The report — sent by the office of MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny to LIRR president Phillip Eng in August and obtained by Newsday on Thursday — chided the unidentified employee, who worked as a managing engineer in the railroad’s maintenance of equipment department, and other LIRR managers for covering up several "improprieties relating to the telework approval process."

According to Pokorny, the LIRR managing engineer moved to North Carolina in February 2018. And, although he did inform his immediate supervisors about his intention to work from his new home, he did not obtain the proper authorization to do so until August 2019, the report stated.

The report found that the employee’s department supervisors, the LIRR’s chief mechanical officer, and a general manager all "provided misleading and inaccurate information about the Managing Engineer’s teleworking status to LIRR’s Executive Management."

In addition to recommending that all the LIRR employees involved be disciplined, and that the railroad "reassess" the continued employment of the managing engineer still living in North Carolina, Pokorny said the case appeared to violate the State Public Officers’ Law, and forwarded it to the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics "for any action as it may deem appropriate."

Officials at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent organization, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthony Simon, who heads the LIRR’s largest union, said the case was "another example of corrupt and irresponsible management practices" at the railroad, and that it exposed "the double standard of accountability between represented essential workers and bosses."

The report surfaced a week after federal prosecutors arrested five current or former MTA employees — including four from the LIRR — on overtime fraud charges that netted them more than $1 million in pay for time when they were not doing their jobs.

It also comes as the MTA considers thousands of layoffs and deep service cuts to shrink a massive budget gap brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated ridership and revenues. The agency is seeking a $12 billion federal bailout to make up for a projected budget deficit.