TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 53° Good Evening
Overcast 53° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

MTA chief Lhota decries LIRR’s ‘lack of urgency, disrespect’

Unconvinced by Patrick Nowakowski’s explanation for recent service woes, he reiterates the need for changes at the railroad.

MTA chairman Joe Lhota speaks at a news

MTA chairman Joe Lhota speaks at a news conference at Penn Station, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MTA chairman Joe Lhota said Tuesday he’s not buying any of LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski’s explanations for the spate of problems that have plagued Long Island commuters in recent weeks, and reiterated the need for changes at the railroad.

In a conference call with reporters, Lhota addressed Nowakowski’s remarks to Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board members during a Monday meeting. Nowakowski attributed the Long Island Rail Road’s recent service woes to factors ranging from poor weather, to a shortage of train repair equipment, to Amtrak’s neglect of Penn Station in Manhattan.

Nowakowski also said getting reliable and timely information to customers is made difficult by the lack of a centralized LIRR command center.

“I was unconvinced by everything he said,” Lhota said of Nowakowski’s explanation. “I actually believe that we need to treat our customers with a lot more respect.”

Coming off a December during which delays rose 27 percent from the previous month, and there were 18 service suspensions in the first 18 days of January, Lhota earlier this month spoke about the need to enact meaningful reforms at the LIRR, including through a “re-evaluation” of its staff.

On Tuesday, Lhota confirmed the MTA is “in a process of making changes” at the railroad.

“Suffice to say . . . I’m not satisfied with the lack of urgency that’s coming out of the Long Island Rail Road,” Lhota said. “Our riders deserve more.”

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in science contest
Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt addressed the Facebook controversy Councilwoman: I won’t resign over Facebook post
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, in a Newsday interview O’Neill: Won’t let guard down after ISIS losses
30,000 solar panels in Albuquerque, N.M. are shown Janison: New Trump tariffs face a test
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Cuomo: Health care for Dreamers will continue
Shawn Lawrence appears at state Supreme Court in DA: Dismiss murder case, witnesses unreliable
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE