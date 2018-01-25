MTA chairman Joe Lhota vowed to state lawmakers Thursday that he will resolve the crippling problems that have plagued the Long Island Rail Road in recent weeks, including by hiring more Long Island residents to help communicate with riders.

Testifying at a state Senate transportation hearing in Albany, Lhota acknowledged that the LIRR “is off to a poor start this year” and reiterated his commitment to turning things around. Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) told him his constituents have “never seen things this bad.”

“You have my word that this will get fixed,” said Lhota, who wants to see the railroad return to the performance it showed during and in the weeks immediately after Amtrak’s so-called “summer of hell” Penn Station repairs, when LIRR customer communications improved and service disruptions fell considerably.

“That same level of vigilance needs to be applied 365 days a year — not just because there’s going to be outages in Penn Station due to work by Amtrak,” Lhota said. “The lack of urgency, more than anything else, is the thing that concerns me most.”

Lhota said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already begun “taking corrective steps,” including by making personnel changes. LIRR senior vice president of engineering, Bruce Pohlot, resigned Wednesday.

Lhota also said that the railroad will get the centralized “command post” that LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski called for earlier this week to improve response times to incidents and communications with riders.

“Nothing concerns me more than communications with our customers,” said Lhota, who also said the agency is looking to beef up its government and community affairs staff with Long Island residents who live in the communities impacted by the railroad’s issues.

Kaminsky, a frequent critic of the LIRR, urged Lhota and other MTA representatives to attend community meetings to hear themselves from frustrated riders. He also urged Lhota to pressure Amtrak to expedite its repair plans for the East River tunnels that were badly damaged by superstorm Sandy.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lhota said MTA officials are “pushing as hard as we can to get Amtrak to focus on that.” Kaminsky also praised Lhota’s response to the 2012 storm during his first run as MTA chairman.

“This is a disaster that we’re facing,” Kaminsky said of the LIRR’s recent struggles. “Now, too, we can really use your leadership.”