The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be able to balance its 2020 budget without resorting to drastic cuts in service this year, but mass layoffs, steep fare hikes, and a 50% reduction in LIRR service may still be on the way in 2021, MTA officials said.

At the MTA’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday, officials also unveiled details of the agency’s next potential fare increase, which could entail a major overhaul of Long Island Rail Road ticketing and may include going from eight fare zones to just three.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rob the MTA of most of its riders and revenue streams, the authority offered a small bit of good news: a faster-than-expected rebound in toll revenue at the MTA’s crossings have reduced the 2020 budget gap from $3.2 billion to $2.5 billion.

The MTA said it expects to fill the budget gap for this year, and shrink next year’s expected deficit through internal cost-cutting and an expected $2.9 billion federal loan.

But, absent a federal bailout early next year, the MTA could still be forced to take severe measures, officials said.

Those drastic steps could include laying off 9,000 workers and cutting LIRR service in half. To implement those changes, the railroad may have to reduce train frequency to hourly during peak hours and enact a "full or partial suspension of service on both weekdays and weekends" in parts of the railroad system.

MTA officials said those changes could come as early as May. Even with those measures, the MTA would be eyeing a budget deficit next year of around $3.2 billion in 2021.

"We are taking the approach of planning for the worst, but leaving room for adjusting for the best, should that happen," MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said.

The MTA is holding out hope that President-Elect Joe Biden — a longtime user and supporter of mass transit — will be able to broker a $12 billion rescue of the MTA, still operating with only about a quarter of its usual riders as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

And the agency is now predicting that at least 10% of its former riders are gone for good. According to a new consultant’s analysis, under a best-case scenario, 90% of the MTA riders would return by 2024 — representing a "new normal" for ridership levels, which the agency said will be permanently affected by changes in when and where people work, and how they get there.

The MTA also offered the first details of its next fare increase proposal, which could include major changes in the fare structure at the LIRR. While the agency will aim to raise fare revenue by the usual 4%, it is considering some news ways of getting there.

They include leaving fares as they are on monthly tickets, but raising the price of other tickets, including one-way and round-trip tickets, by as much as 10%; doing away with the existing LIRR zone structure and replacing it with 2 zones (suburban and city) and three fares (city-suburban, city-city, suburban-suburban).

The agency may also eliminate mail-order monthly tickets, which are costly to print and mail, and replace them with downloadable e-tickets.

Virtual public hearings would be held on the proposals next month, and the MTA Board would vote on fare changes in January. New fares would take effect in March.