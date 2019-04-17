The MTA is threatening to cut its business ties with the company behind some of the recent gaffes in the installation of new crash prevention technology on the Long Island Rail Road.

At a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday, board member Laurence Schwartz told representatives in attendance from Siemens Mobility Inc. that if its chief executive, Joe Kaeser, does not attend the agency's next board meeting in May to answer questions about the recent problems with the installation of positive train control technology on the LIRR and Metro-North Railroad, Siemens would be "fired."

Informally polled by new MTA Chairman Patrick Foye on whether they agreed with Schwartz's proposal, board members unanimously gestured that they did.

The rare step of "debarring" a contractor would exclude Siemens, an international technology conglomerate, from future consideration for contracts with the MTA, which Foye said has paid Siemens "hundreds of millions of dollars" for various projects in recent years.

Foye on Monday called the company's recent performance "shockingly appalling" and rife with "repeated instances of incompetence."

"I think they and their counterparts may take our business for granted," said Foye, adding that it would be up to the MTA's lawyers to figure out the logistics of parting ways with Siemens. "Our preferred solution is to get the project done."

Positive train control, or PTC, works by having the antennas on trains communicate with radio transponders installed along tracks to automatically slow down or stop a train that goes too fast or violates a signal.

“Siemens Mobility is committed to providing MTA — and all of our — customers with the highest quality intelligent infrastructure technologies that result in safe, reliable and efficient transportation for their passengers,” the company said in a statement.

The latest dust-up with the contractor came after Siemens, while in the process of addressing a calibration error that resulted in the recall of about 1,000 "undercar scanner antennas" needed for PTC, realized it had made another mistake in how it was installing a related electrical component — soldering them onto circuit boards rather than bolting them, as specified by the manufacturer.

In a statement, Siemens officials said they are working with the MTA "to address the matter as quickly as possible and have completed a comprehensive review of the entire assembly process with engineering, quality, and manufacturing prior to restarting our production line.”

Siemens, which is working with Bombardier Transportation on the contract, said it is also adding personnel and other resources to complete the project on time.

The latest blunder further setback the MTA’s effort to meet a federal mandate to have PTC fully in place on the LIRR and Metro-North by the end of 2020.

Under the U.S. Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, which stemmed from a Chatsworth, California, commuter train crash that killed 25 people, railroads were required to have PTC in place by the end of 2015. When it became apparent that most railroads could not meet the deadline, federal lawmakers agreed to push it to 2018. Having encountered various delays, the LIRR last year sought and was granted another extension until 2020 to complete the project. Missing the deadline could result in fines as high as $27,904 a day.

Despite the latest glitch, MTA officials said they still expect to meet the deadline.