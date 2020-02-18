The Long Island Rail Road, aided by a mild winter, had its best January on-time performance in eight years, according to new statistics.

LIRR president Phillip Eng gathered with other Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders in Manhattan on Tuesday to discuss improvements in reliability throughout the MTA, including the LIRR, where 93.3% of trains ran on-time last month, as compared to 92.7% in January 2019..

The railroad’s best January performance since 2012 may have been aided by the weather. Islip had an average temperature 6.8 degrees above normal, and snowfall totals fell 4.2 inches below average, according to the National Weather Service. Severe winter weather often makes January one of the most challenging months of the year for the LIRR.

Eng attributed some of the improved performance to his LIRR Forward service initiative, which aims to address the causes of some of the railroad’s most persistent delays, including weather response and problems caused by aging infrastructure.

“We are putting ourselves in a stronger position to provide a safe and more reliable trip for our riders,” Eng said. “This is about finding new ways to effectively solve long-standing problems. It’s also about hard work of our employees who rise to the challenge every day.”

The MTA also highlighted improvements across its other agencies, including the New York City Transit subway system posting its best January on-time numbers since 2013. The LIRR's sister-railroad, Metro-North, ran 97.4% of its trains on time in January, the highest of any month since April 2014.

The LIRR noted that rush-hour trains operating at their full-length increased 2.1 percentage points in January over the prior year, to 99.1%. And canceled trains fell to 42, from 65 last January.

According to the LIRR, a train is late only if it arrives at its final destination six minutes or more after its scheduled time.

Peter Haynes, president of the LIRR Commuters Campaign, an advocacy group, said that bragging about improved on-time performance during a particularly mild winter is disingenuous.

“The commuter experience has been better than normal. And I attribute the vast majority of that to the weather being much better than previous winters,” Haynes said. “We had practically no snow this January.”

The January figures follow a trend of improving metrics for the LIRR, which last month reported an annual on-time performance of 92.4% in 2019, its best in three years.

Ridership was up in January to 7,171,719 — an increase of 0.1% over last year. The railroad carried 91.1 million riders in 2019, the most in 70 years.

Farmingdale commuter Eliana Themistocleous said she has "noticed an improvement," but she still deals with delays regularly and other disruptions, like crowding and short trains.

"It's not great. I've missed, like, so many events," said Themistocleous, 52, who has been riding the railroad for about 30 years. "I take an earlier train just to make sure I get there on time, and then you still have those crazy delays . . . I don't find the train to be reliable at all."