The MTA has work to do to keep better track of its employees' work hours and address excessive overtime among some — including Long Island Rail Road workers, whose whereabouts are not being adequately tracked — according to a new report.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny on Tuesday issued the report reviewing the agency’s progress in the fourth quarter of 2019 in pursuing recommendations made in August by an overtime consultant. One key directive was that the MTA begin tracking its employees using a Kronos biometric time clock that scans employees’ fingers to confirm their starting and quitting times.

Although the MTA aimed to have 99% of its workers using the new system the by beginning of 2020, the agency on Jan. 17 was at 85%, or about 8,000 employees short of its goal, the report noted.

One key concern, according to the report, is that LIRR employees in remote locations do not have access to the new timekeeping technology.

"High overtime earners at LIRR who work in remote locations are a particular focus for the [Office of the Inspector General], as we repeatedly have seen cases of time abuse with this population,” said the report, which added that the lack of “a proper system to verify this population’s time and attendance could create opportunities for employees to claim overtime that was not worked or even assigned to them without being detected.”

MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins on Tuesday said that agency officials “have worked tirelessly to implement the biometric clock system across our operating agencies.”

“As the report itself notes, the vast majority of our 74,000 employees are registered and actively using our modern timekeeping system with the exception of a small number of employees,” including those who work remotely, Collins said.

The heightened focus on excessive overtime followed the release last spring of a payroll report by the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany-based conservative think tank. That analysis illustrated how overtime significantly padded the pay of the MTA’s top earners, including former LIRR chief measurement operator Thomas Caputo, who made more than $344,000 in overtime, on top of his $117,499 annual salary.

The logistical challenge of getting all of the LIRR’s employees to use the biometric time clocks repeatedly has been raised by railroad union leaders. They have suggested the new system could inadvertently create more overtime for hundreds of employees who routinely begin and end their workdays at assigned job sites, including when deployed to make emergency repairs. Punching in and out of work could require them to travel out of their way to an employee facility at the beginning and end of their shifts, union officials have said.

Anthony Simon, who heads the LIRR’s largest union, said laborers have been working with the railroad to increase and improve the use of the biometric clocks, and to find “solutions to get through any challenges regarding remote locations.”

“What should matter most and be emphasized is the fact that LIRR employees are delivering on the major projects necessary to transform and improve the system,” said Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. “This report prioritizes the need for keeping attendance instead of valuing the historic work that is being completed by our dedicated work-force.”

The report noted that the MTA has proposed a “mobile solution to standardize time and attendance” for remote workers that it expects to have in place by the second quarter of 2020. Investigators will “continue to closely monitor progress in this important area,” the report said.

“The riders and taxpayers deserve to know how the MTA’s overtime reforms are going,” Pokorny said in a statement. “Honesty and transparency are key to developing public trust and confidence in our transportation system.”

The MTA explored a system that would allow workers to verify their time and attendance remotely using voice recognition technology, but it was unsuccessful, Collins said. The agency is now working on installing the timeclocks at several work sites throughout the system, close to where work crews are likely to be deployed.