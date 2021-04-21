Four of the MTA’s top five overtime earners in 2020 worked for the Long Island Rail Road and more than doubled their base salaries with six-figure extra earnings, according to a new report.

The annual Metropolitan Transportation Authority payroll report compiled by the nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy found that while overtime did continue falling from record high levels in 2018, more than 400 employees made more than $100,000 in extra pay, and nearly 700 of them more than doubled their regular salaries.

At least 19 workers got paid more than $200,000 in overtime, according to the report.

Of the MTA’s five highest overtime earners, four worked for the LIRR: utility worker Salvatore Lazzarino, who made $252,891 on top of his $77,038 salary; track foreman Patrick Damboise, who made $244,616 on top of $98,384 in regular pay; track foreman Edward Popolizio, who made $238,788 in addition to $104,807 in regular pay; and machine operator Lee Levine who made $227,035 on top of his $86,732 salary.

Overall, the MTA spent $1.1 billion in overtime in 2020 — down $238 million from 2018, when the Empire Center’s annual payroll report revealed alarmingly high overtime rates and spurred several investigations into fraud and abuse among MTA workers.

In February, a federal grand jury indicted six MTA workers — including five from the LIRR — on charges of fraud and conspiracy for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay, and then working together to cover it up, court documents show.

The heightened scrutiny on overtime led the MTA in 2019 to adopt several reforms, including new electronic overtime approval, implementing weekly activity reports to validate that overtime was properly authorized, and prioritizing projects to minimize unnecessary overtime, according to the MTA.

In a statement, MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels thanked the Empire Center "for recognizing the MTA’s significant reduction in overtime costs over the past year and for noting an even more dramatic drop since 2018."

"We continue aggressive efforts to improve overtime management and expect to generate one billion dollars in overtime savings between 2020 and 2024," Daniels said.

Although overtime fell by $122 million from 2019 to 2020, it did exceed the MTA’s budgeted amount for last year by 6%. MTA officials have said the higher-than-expected overtime rate was "mainly driven by security and cleaning needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including enhanced overnight bus service to supplement the overnight closure of the subway system to allow for deep disinfecting."