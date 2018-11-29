Long Island commuters will have an opportunity to sound off Thursday night on the MTA’s latest fare and toll increase proposal, which could hike the cost of a monthly LIRR ticket by as much as $15.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Long Island at 598 Broad Hollow Rd. in Melville. Registration for speakers begins at 4:30 p.m.

The MTA Board is expected to vote in January on the proposed increases, which average about 4 percent and include rate hikes on New York City subways and buses, and on MTA bridges and tolls.

Under the plan, the maximum increase on weekly and monthly LIRR tickets would be 3.85 percent, with dollar increases capped at $15 for monthly tickets and $5.75 on weekly tickets. Commuters already paying $500 or more for their monthly ticket would not see any increase. Just 27 LIRR riders pay that amount or more, MTA officials said.

The cost of one-way LIRR tickets would rise 4 percent under the plan, with no increases exceeding 50 cents per ticket.

The MTA proposed various options for increases on buses, subways and for tolls on the agency’s bridges and tunnels. Options for increases on the MetroCard include keeping the existing “base fare” of $2.75 while eliminating “bonuses” toward future fare purchases, or raising the base fare to $3 while increasing the bonus. Monthly unlimited ride MetroCards could climb to $127, from the current $121.

While public transportation fare increases would be kept in the range of 4 percent, E-ZPass toll increases could rise by twice that amount under one of the MTA’s proposals to hike tolls at major crossings by about 50 cents — an 8 percent hike.

The MTA said in a statement last week that the public hearings are “an opportunity for the public to discuss and consider” a range of options. “Following the public hearings, after considering public comment, the boards of the MTA and its affiliated agencies will decide which fare and crossing charges to adopt,” the agency said.

Earlier this week, the LIRR Commuter Council — the railroad’s official watchdog group — raised several concerns over the fare plan and the hearing.

Council chairman Mark Epstein said his group is “very disappointed” that only one hearing is being held across both Nassau and Suffolk counties, and that it will be at a location not easily accessible by public transportation. He also noted the MTA has scheduled another hearing at the same time in the Bronx, meaning not all MTA board members will be available to hear from affected Long Island commuters.

An LIRR spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, but railroad officials have said members of the public also can weigh in on the proposed fare changes at any time by phone, email or letter.

The LIRR also is providing riders with opportunities to provide testimony on video at the Ronkonkoma station 7 to 10 a.m. today and at Hicksville 7 a.m to 10 a.m. Monday. Epstein said limiting the video testimony to two stations, and only during morning rush hours, also “isn’t opening the process up to everyone who wants to comment.”

Epstein said the council is also “extremely concerned” about the lack of Long Island representation on the MTA board. The 19-member panel is without a Nassau representative, leaving just one voting member, Mitchell Pally, of Suffolk, representing the Island. The LIRR Commuter Council does have a nonvoting representative on the board.

“At the end of the day, fares will be raised without Long Island’s full voice, or its vote,” Epstein said.