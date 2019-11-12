MTA leaders on Tuesday tried to assure state lawmakers that they plan to wisely spend the $51.5 billion it is seeking to maintain and modernize its infrastructure — even as they acknowledged facing growing debt and operational deficits.

The assurances came at a New York State Legislature hearing on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s proposed 2020-24 Capital Program, which largely would be funding through state revenues, including from $15 billion in new congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan.

But, “This will not be enough to completely fund our bold vision,” MTA chairman Patrick Foye told the panel of Senate and Assembly members at the Manhattan hearing.

“The reality is that capital investment in the transit system has not kept up with demand,” said Foye, who noted that the MTA’s 50 percent increase in ridership over the last 20 years has coincided with an 8 percent decline in the annual rate of capital investment. “That’s had major economic consequences to the region. Our teams deserve immense credit for getting the system to a more reliable place, but we must take decisive action to make sure our system can perform in the long term, so that we remain a driver of the region’s growth.”

The five-year Capital Program includes $5.7 billion in proposed improvements for the Long Island Rail Road, including funding to complete the East Side Access link to Grand Central Terminal, and to advance the construction of the Third Track between Floral Park and Hicksville.

The state’s four-member Capital Program Review Board is yet to get final approval for the plan. At Tuesday's hearing, several lawmakers expressed concern about the MTA’s ability to responsibly spend the money — noting the agency is already predicting significant deficits in future years and is paying $2.7 billion annually in debt costs. The MTA plans to borrow $9.7 billion to help fund the Capital Program.

Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) called Tuesday’s hearing “perhaps the most important public forum” to discuss concerns about the plan before it moves forward.

“Everyone is hopeful that the Capital Program can be a turning point for the MTA,” Comrie said.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More information about the MTA’s current, and future, fiscal health is expected when the agency releases its latest update to its four-year financial plan, including its 2020 operating budget, on Thursday.

Previewing the plan for lawmakers, MTA Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said it will forecast balanced budgets in 2019 and 2020, but deficits in the following years.

“We will have a plan in place to address those out-year deficits as we approach them,” Foran said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’ve risen to the challenge before, and I believe we’ll do it again.”

Amid reports of skyrocketing overtime costs and overtime abuse among some workers, including at the LIRR, Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) pressed Foye about how the agency plans to bring OT costs to “something that commuters will find acceptable and reasonable.”

Foye said overtime abusers make up “a relatively small number of employees,” and that some overtime is necessary in order to advance “the extraordinary amount of work being done at the Long Island Rail Road.”

“Our challenge … is to minimize it, to make sure we’re not having overtime that is either unnecessary or now worked, and that we’re doing everything we can to be smart about how it’s planned,” Foye said.