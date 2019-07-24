The chairman of the MTA said Wednesday that he will direct transportation agencies, including the LIRR, to look for ways to safely move trains faster and also increase the availability of employees who have been taking more days off.

At a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday, MTA chairman Patrick Foye announced the creation of a “train speed and safety task force” that will be tasked with finding ways to increase train speeds.

Although the task force, which will be chaired by former Federal Aviation Administration head Jane Garvey, was created to focus on subways, Foye said he will direct its members to also look at the MTA’s commuter railroads — the LIRR and Metro-North — “to improve speeds and add capacity by reviewing civil speed restrictions and making sure that speed signals are properly calibrated.”

Foye also said on Wednesday that, as part of the MTA’s ongoing reviewing of high overtime rates, he is asking agency presidents to more closely examine “employee availability” — the number of days worked by employees after subtracting sick days, holidays, vacation days and other approved days off.

Foye said the average union worker at the MTA works about 40 weeks a year — a figure that has “consistently trended down” over the last decade.

“Availability is important for a number of reasons, including the fact that it’s a driver of overtime. Availability impacts overtime, because employees that are out have to be backfilled, usually on overtime,” Foye said. “To be clear, most overtime is authorized, appropriate and performed. Although there have been instances of abuse … a low level of availability is largely the result of contractual provisions in collective bargaining agreements, and corresponding high and growing levels of overtime.”

Addressing the board during a public comment period, subway train operator Seth Rosenberg attributed the decline in worker availability to a “punishing” work environment where managers “try to squeeze more and more out of” workers, while giving them fewer breaks.

“That is why we end up being sick. That is why we have trouble coming to work,” Rosenberg, a shop steward with the Transportation Workers Union Local 100 said.