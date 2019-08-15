Antiquated record-keeping systems, arcane union work rules, and management’s failure to address years of warnings by auditors and watchdogs have resulted in out-of-control overtime costs at the MTA, and particularly among some LIRR employees, according to a report commissioned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The report, put together by special counsel Carrie Cohen, of the Manhattan law firm of Morrison & Foerster, outlines a series of systemic failures that have contributed to skyrocketing overtime expenses among most of the MTA’s agencies, totaling $1.3 billion last year, and offered several recommendations on how to rein in the costs.

“For years, MTA leadership at all levels has been on notice of management’s failures to address overtime issues but has permitted these failures to persist unabated,” Cohen wrote in the report. “By not addressing long recognized overtime issues, MTA leadership has failed in its duty to safeguard the public’s funds and ensure that waste, fraud, and abuse are deterred and prevented.”

Although it was an April financial report by the Empire Center for Public Policy — a conservative think tank group — that spurred the MTA’s new push to control overtime costs, the report noted the Empire Center “flagged the issue of high overtime costs at the MTA repeatedly for years,” as did several other public and private agencies. But, the report said, the MTA has been slow to act on recommendations or make any meaningful changes to its inconsistent overtime policies.

Hamstringing the MTA in addressing its overtime problem has been “paper-driven processes and outdated technology” that makes it difficult or impossible for managers to appropriately monitor employee attendance, assignments and overtime usage, or to “measure, prevent, or deter waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Further constraining managers, the report said, are union work rules that “often lack any modern justification,” but can drive up overtime costs by entitling employees to extra pay for little or no extra work. As one example, the report cited one LIRR work rule that requires “almost all unfilled and vacant … must be covered on every shift, which means employees are asked to work overtime to cover these positions even if there is no work to be done.”

Also driving up overtime, the report said, are “chronically high employee absences across the MTA.”

Cohen made several recommendations to the MTA in the report, including by standardizing timekeeping procedures; improving employee and manager training on overtime procedures; appointing a specific office to monitor overtime; and instituting minimum requirements for all MTA agencies’ overtime policies, such as limiting overtime assignments to certain tasks, requiring a supervisor’s approval prior to most overtime assignments, and budgeting for overtime on a monthly basis.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a statement, MTA spokesman Maxwell Young noted the agency is already implementing some of the recommendations, including through its installation of biometric time clocks to better monitor employee attendance across all agencies. Young said the MTA is “already seeing these efforts pay substantial dividends.”

"This report makes important and well-thought-out recommendations that will help us address the significant problem of excessive overtime, which is particularly important in light of our severe financial condition,” Young said.

The report is expected to be a topic of discussion at a specially scheduled MTA Board meeting Friday at the agency’s Manhattan headquarters.