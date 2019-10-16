Four Long Island Rail Road workers who ranked among the highest earners in the MTA last year padded their pay by claiming “excessive and unsubstantiated” travel time for driving to and from overtime assignments they chose, according to the MTA’s Inspector General.

In a letter dated Sept. 26 to LIRR president Phillip Eng, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said the four workers — all foremen in the track and structures division of the railroad’s engineering department — received an estimated $146,800 combined in “questionable travel time payments” for 2018. For the year, the four had $650,836 in total overtime, Pokorny's letter stated.

The earnings helped push the four unidentified workers to among the 100 highest-paid employees at the MTA, despite travel time payments not being built into their contracts, according to the letter. Of the top 100 earners, 26 worked in the LIRR's Engineering Department, with each taking home an average of more than $300,000, including overtime, according to the letter.

The longtime practice of claiming an extra hour’s pay for the time it takes to travel to an assignment, and another hour for traveling back home, was part of a “handshake agreement,” and was paid “regardless of the distance a given worker” traveled to and from a job site, according to the letter.

Pokorny said some workers claimed more than an hour’s travel time each way in order to push their total hours worked beyond 16 — the threshold needed to earn double time.

“We conclude that this has been a very costly and wasteful practice, brought about by years of managerial neglect that allowed a small group of workers to take advantage at taxpayer expense," Pokorny wrote in the letter.

MTA officials, and an LIRR union spokesman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Pokorny, the LIRR, in responding to recommendations from her office on how to address the travel time issue, said it has “engaged the expertise of an independent third- party firm with subject matter expertise to review the issue and provide guidance to LIRR executive management in support of next steps.”