The MTA’s monthly committee meetings Monday are expected to include developments in the agency’s efforts to address alarmingly high overtime rates, and to complete installation of crash-prevention technology on LIRR trains.

The committee meetings, taking place at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Manhattan headquarters, are the first since news broke of several parallel investigations into potential overtime abuse at the MTA. The MTA inspector general, the Queens district attorney, and the U.S. Attorney Office’s Southern District are looking into the matter.

The investigations come on the heels of a report by the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative, nonprofit think tank, which revealed that six of the Top 10 earners at the MTA last year were LIRR laborers whose senior status allowed them to significantly increase their take-home pay by piling on overtime.

The MTA’s highest-paid employee last year, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime on top of his base salary of $117,499, according to the report.

The MTA’s finance committee is expected to discuss the issue at its meeting Monday afternoon. The committee is headed by Lawrence Schwartz, a representative of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has pushed for yet another investigation into overtime — this one to be led by a contracted former prosecutor.

Also on Monday, the LIRR/Metro-North committee is expected to hear a progress report on the MTA’s effort to install federally mandated positive train control technology on its trains. The $1 billion effort has been marred by complications and delays on the part of its hired contractor, a joint venture of Siemens and Bombardier Transportation.

In the most recent blunder, the contractor, while in the process of addressing a calibration error that resulted in the recall of about 1,000 "undercar scanner antennas" needed for PTC, realized it had made another mistake in how it was installing a related electrical component — soldering them onto circuit boards rather than bolting them, as specified by the manufacturer. The mistake required making additional repairs to the recalled antennas.

The original recall stemmed from the discovery that equipment used to test the antennas had not been calibrated in three years. Siemens officials said they also found out that the employee responsible for tuning one of the components of the recalled devices was only following proper protocols when he knew he was being observed during quality control audits.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MTA board members last month demanded that Siemens Mobility Inc. chief executive officer Joe Kaeser appear before them at this month’s meetings to answer questions about problems and offer assurances about the project. MTA officials said they would consider excluding Siemens from future consideration for MTA contracts if Kaeser did not show.