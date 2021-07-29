Nearly two years after a new employee time-keeping system was installed at the Metropolitan Transit Authority as part of a reform effort to reign in overtime spending and prevent fraud, some employees are still not using the technology, according to an MTA inspector general report released Thursday.

The installation of the Kronos biometric time clock system, with the goal of verifying employee time and attendance, was part of 19 recommendations made to reform the agency's overtime spending, which reached $1.1 billion in 2020. Overall, 14 of the 19 recommendations have been implemented, the report said.

"The Kronos time clocks were installed almost two years ago, swiping in and out on the clock should be routine across most of the MTA’s agencies by now," said MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny in a news release Thursday. "So why is management still letting some employees skip this simple, yet critical part of their workday? The longer it takes for the MTA to wean itself off of its reliance on archaic 'honor systems' to monitor overtime spending, the longer rider and taxpayer dollars will be exposed to potential abuse."

The MTA had planned to have all its employees using the time clock system by January 2020, but failed to do so and was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An MTA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inspector general report noted that just 16 percent of field employees in the LIRR's engineering department, despite being required to swipe at the beginning and end of their shifts, either swipe only one or not at all.

The engineering department has been identified in previous audits as having "time and attendance practices that rely on employees' honesty to properly report their work time without adequate controls in place," the report said.

"LIRR Engineering will continue to be at high risk for time abuse until the agency establishes robust, permanent timekeeping controls, such as Kronos Mobile and Kronos time clocks, instead of paper labor sheets (i.e., timesheets) that employees complete by hand," the report said. "Time and attendance practices that rely on employees’ honesty to properly report their work time without adequate controls in place. As a result, employees’ abuse of time has frequently occurred without timely detection."

In February, a federal grand jury indicted six MTA workers — including five from the LIRR — on charges of fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay.

The nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy released a report in April that found four of the MTA’s top five overtime earners in 2020 worked for the Long Island Rail Road and more than tripled their income with six-figure extra earnings. The MTA $1.1 billion in overtime in 2020 was a decrease from the $238 million spent in 2018, the report said.

The report also found that while overtime continued falling from record high levels in 2018, more than 400 employees made in excess of $100,000 in extra pay — and nearly 700 of them more than doubled their regular wages.