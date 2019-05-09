The Long Island Rail Road’s top union boss is raising “serious concerns of safety and security” following the MTA’s decision to use its police department to help oversee overtime procedures among LIRR workers.

In a letter to Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Patrick Foye, Anthony Simon, general chairman of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union — the LIRR’s largest labor organization — called the use of MTA Police to help observe employee attendance practices to help control overtime “insulting and irresponsible.”

“These officers belong out in public fighting crime, combating fare evasion and serving the riding public, not going through the motions of observing employee attendance behavior,” Simon said.

Following Foye’s call last week for an investigation into the alarmingly high rates of overtime among some employees that was revealed in a recent Empire Center for Public Policy report, MTA Police have been visiting LIRR employee facilities this week — checking employee cards and observing the use of biometric finger touch identification systems.

“This is a waste of police resources and puts our entire system at risk, not to mention the extreme insult to our employees who do nothing but work when asked to by management,” Simon said in the letter.

Responding to Simon’s letter, MTA officials said Thursday that only a limited number of police officers, along with civilian employees, are out randomly visiting facilities. Police are spending about 30 minutes of their shifts monitoring clocking-in and clocking-out procedures, but are otherwise on patrol, monitoring their radios, and able to quickly respond to emergencies, the MTA said.

“Civilians and MTA police are doing random checks of our facilities for the safety and security of our customers and employees, and to protect the taxpayers against potential abuse and excessive overtime,” Foye said. “This measure should be a welcome step — New Yorkers deserve to get what they pay for.”

Michael O’Meara, president of the MTA Police Benevolent Association, which represents MTA police officers, did not respond to requests for comment.

The MTA Police Department, on its website, states its mission is “to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity throughout the metropolitan region.”

High overtime rates will be the subject of a special MTA Board meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon. The report by the Empire Center, a nonprofit based in Albany, revealed that the authority's top earner in 2018, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime last year on top of his base salary of $117,499.

The authority’s handling of the controversy has deepened a growing rift between MTA management and LIRR unions, who have complained in recent months about laborers being shown little respect or appreciation even as they work hard to reverse persistent service problems throughout the LIRR, which carried nearly 90 million riders last year — a modern record. LIRR union employees’ last contract lapsed last month.

The last major clash between the railroad’s labor force and MTA management brought the nation’s largest commuter railroad to the brink of a shutdown. Three days before workers vowed to go on strike, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo brokered a deal to keep the railroad running.