The Metropolitan Transportation Authority should look to cut costs by getting rid of a team of workers whose job it is to find ways to cut costs, according to the head of the LIRR’s largest union.

In a letter to MTA chairman Patrick Foye obtained by Newsday, Anthony Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, is calling on the agency to "dismantle" its Transformation Team, which was empaneled last year with the goal of cutting $1.6 billion in internal costs, largely through consolidating different departments.

Because most of those savings already have been realized, Simon wrote that "there is no need for millions of dollars to be spent on any other consultants, salaries and expenses" related to the transformation plan, Simon wrote in the letter dated Nov. 19.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter comes as the MTA considers laying off 9,000 workers because of its pandemic-related budget deficit, including nearly 1,000 from the LIRR. To avoid the job reductions, and major service cuts for LIRR riders, the authority has asked for a $12 billion rescue in Congress’ next COVID-19 stimulus package.

Simon, whose union represents about half of all LIRR union workers, said in his letter that, if a federal bail out does not come through, "The alternative should not fall on the backs of labor." He called on the MTA to target nonunion administrators who have been working from home during the pandemic before going after any union jobs.

"Any expectation of concessions from the unions for cost savings before major steps are taken within management is insulting to our essential workforce," Simon wrote.