The Long Island Rail Road would consolidate its business and management functions with other city transit agencies and congestion pricing would be added to lower Manhattan under a joint proposal unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The announcement of the 10-point MTA Transportation Plan represents a major reversal for de Blasio, who has previously opposed congestion pricing to reduce traffic in New York City, preferring a tax on millionaires to help fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Cuomo and de Blasio have been at odds for years on the ways to fund and operate the MTA.

"We cannot let another year pass without action that makes people’s lives easier," de Blasio said in a statement. "This crisis runs deeper than ever before, and it’s now clear there is no way to address it without congestion pricing and other dedicated revenue streams. The time to act is now."

The plan calls for the LIRR to consolidate common functions, including construction management, legal services, engineering, purchasing, human resources and advertising with the New York City Transit Authority, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Capital Construction, MTA Bus and the Staten Island Railway. The restructuring, designed to make the centralized agencies more streamlined and cost-efficient, would be complete by June, the officials said.

Likely the controversial aspect calls for installing cashless tolls for commuters who enter Manhattan south of 61st Street — a proposal that would require approval from the Democrat-controlled State Senate and Assembly.

"I still believe a Millionaires Tax provides the best, most sustainable revenue source for the transit improvements our city needs," de Blasio said. "But the time to act is running out, and among all alternatives, congestion pricing has the greatest prospects for immediate success."

The electronic system would account for tolls already paid by motorists at entering the city through bridges and tunnels and would include discounts for off-peak travel. Emergency vehicles would be exempt from the tolls, as would a limited number of vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities and with limited access to medical facilities.

In a move that could spark consternation from some Long Island lawmakers, revenue from congestion pricing would be placed in a "lockbox" to fund MTA capital projects, with a priority given to the subway system, including new cars, signaling, track repair and expanding transit options to the outer boroughs.

The congestion pricing plan would go into effect no later than December 2020. Its revenue would be supplemented with city and state revenue generated from a new internet sales tax and from a tax on the yet-to-be-legalized recreational marijuana, which would also require approval of the state legislature.

Cuomo has previously painted a stark picture for the legislature, asking lawmakers to either adopt congestion pricing or face a nearly 30 percent fare increase by the MTA.

Under Cuomo's proposal, the 1.8 percent of Nassau County commuters and the 0.8 percent of Suffolk County commuters who drive into Manhattan would pay more. A total of $15 billion would be raised over five years, he projects.

In 2008, a congestion pricing plan from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg died in the Assembly, when the Democratic majority refused to bring a bill to a vote.

Much of the other eight proposals have previously been discussed by Cuomo. They include combating a spike in fare evasion, stripping legislative leaders of their unilateral veto of MTA capital plans, subjecting the plans to a forensic audit, reconstituting the agency’s board of directors and reducing the cost of building projects by requiring a single contract for design and construction services provided by the private sector instead of government.