Months after federal legislation greenlighted billions of dollars in aid to transit authorities, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority now has immediate access to $6.2 billion to operate its city and commuter rail lines.

It is the largest one-time grant the Federal Transit Administration has ever awarded, federal officials said, and will help restore the budgets of the rail lines, which were ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic as ridership plummeted during the 2020 national shutdown.

"Our subway system sat almost abandoned because of COVID," Schumer (D-New York) said during the virtual news conference. He noted a "tough fight" was waged in Congress, amid a lack of Republican support, to approve the funding. "I'm happy to announce that the Federal Transit Administration is sending a check for $6 billion to the MTA, LIRR, Metro-North transit systems. This is the largest federal grant in transit history ever."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement: "Public transportation has helped people reach their jobs at hospitals, grocery stores, ports, and more throughout this pandemic. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help keep transit service running, protect transit employees from layoffs, and ensure people can get where they need to go."

Schumer said it was important that the money be released in a lump sum, rather than in piecemeal fashion. "In the past, these grants were dribbled out and the MTA was never sure that they could plan ahead. But this $6 billion gives them deep, deep liquidity," allowing the agency to potentially forego fare increases and layoffs, while continuing with their capital budget plans.

Schumer and MTA officials couldn't say how much of the $6 billion the Long Island Rail Road would receive. Schumer said the MTA had discretion in this regard. "But obviously the commuter rails and the Long Island Rail Road have always been a high priority, and this money will allow the LIRR to continue the kind of rehabilitation and increase in capital structure, like the Ronkonkoma line, are assured of having the dollars that they need," Schumer said.

"We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, the New York delegation and Gov. Hochul for their consistent support of mass transit," said MTA acting chair and chief executive Janno Lieber. "Our subways, buses and railroads are the secret sauce that keeps the region moving, helping to rebuild New York’s dynamic economy while battling climate change. This funding helps the MTA continue to provide top-tier service and in the near term avoid fare increases."