The MTA’s internal watchdog is investigating whether a “smashed” biometric time clock was deliberately vandalized by a Long Island Rail Road employee.

The Kronos timekeeping device was discovered damaged Wednesday by an LIRR information technology employee at the railroad’s Forest Hills Station.

The office of MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny, in a statement, said its investigation into the incident “is still in the preliminary stages, and cannot yet be deemed whether or not it was an act of vandalism.”

The incident is the 10th involving damage to an MTA employee biometric time clock since June — shortly after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority began installing the devices, which scan workers’ fingers, to prevent potential overtime fraud.

The technology aims to ensure that employees are working when they are supposed to be. The effort comes as the MTA and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate alleged excessive overtime reported among some workers, including at the LIRR.

The MTA has said it aims to have all employees using the time clocks by next month.

The first incident involving a time clock, cut wires at an LIRR employee facility in Jamaica, occurred June 4, according to the MTA.

“The ongoing destruction of these valuable pieces of MTA property is absolutely unacceptable, and an affront to riders, taxpayers and innocent employees,” Pokorny said. “My office will not stop investigating each incident until we find those responsible, hold them accountable, and put internal controls in place to mitigate the likelihood of this happening again.”

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement that the agency will work with Pokorny’s office “to identify locations at risk for repeated incidents, to prioritize future security camera installations and monitor installed biometric clocks in a cost-effective manner.”