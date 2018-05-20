TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

New LIRR schedules for all branches take effect Monday

Nine rush-hour trains on six branches are being increased as part of the new timetables to help provide more seating.

The LIRR Hillside Support Facility in Hillside, Queens,

The LIRR Hillside Support Facility in Hillside, Queens, on May 13. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Print

New schedules for all Long Island Rail Road branches take effect Monday, the railroad said.

The lengths of nine rush-hour trains on six branches are being increased as part of the new timetables to help provide more seating on some of the LIRR’s busiest trains, according to the railroad. Affected branches include Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Long Beach and Babylon.

To access a copy of the new timetable for your branch or to view the attached link, please visit: web.mta.info/lirr/Timetable.

Latest Long Island News

New York College of Health Professions held its Health Professions holds 23rd commencement
Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author, Farrow to Hofstra grads: Listen to your inner voice
Brookhaven Town and Mastic Beach Village officials break New ambulance HQ to open in the fall, officials say
Bonds, special elections and a ban on public Town proposes ban on public urination, defecation
Officer Kevin Butler of the Suffolk County Marine Officials: Narcan has been used 2,200 times on LI
Firefighters at the North Ritz Club in Syosset, Official: Caterer temporarily closed after fire