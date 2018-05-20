New schedules for all Long Island Rail Road branches take effect Monday, the railroad said.

The lengths of nine rush-hour trains on six branches are being increased as part of the new timetables to help provide more seating on some of the LIRR’s busiest trains, according to the railroad. Affected branches include Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Long Beach and Babylon.

To access a copy of the new timetable for your branch or to view the attached link, please visit: web.mta.info/lirr/Timetable.