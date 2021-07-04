TODAY'S PAPER
New Long Island Rail Road timetables take effect this week on all branches

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
New timetables go into effect Tuesday on all branches of the Long Island Rail Road as concrete tie installation work continues on the Port Washington branch.

The changes will remain in effect through Aug. 29.

Here are some of the changes that might impact commuters:

Port Jefferson branch: The 8:57 p.m. train from Huntington Station to Penn Station will add a stop at the Carle Place station (9:22 p.m.).

Port Washington branch: One track will be out of service between Bayside and Great Neck so the following changes will be in effect.

  • Some morning and evening rush-hour trains will depart earlier, and stopping patterns and times of rush-hour service will be adjusted.

  • Midday, evening, and weekend service will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

  • All customers at Douglaston, Little Neck, and Great Neck will board and exit all trains from Platform B (eastbound platform/south side) until early- to mid-August.

Ronkonkoma branch: Some overnight and midday eastbound trains will depart Penn Station up to 3 minutes earlier than usual.

West Hempstead branch: The 7:36 a.m. train from West Hempstead to Penn Station will depart 3 minutes earlier, at 7:33 a.m.

Check revised schedules on the LIRR TrainTime app, or download/view the PDF timetable. Printed timetables will not be distributed. Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains, even during traditional peak hours.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

