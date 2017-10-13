A new mobile app for transit riders in Suffolk County could help them avoid long waits at their bus stop.

Suffolk Transportation Services, the county’s main transit provider, recently partnered with Durham, North Carolina-based Transloc to roll out the app, called TransLocRider.

Using GPS technology already installed on county buses, TransLocRider users can now track locations of buses and their estimated arrivals in real-time, according to Suffolk Transportation Services President John Corrado.

“You’ll even be able to set an alarm and have it tell you, for example, when the bus is going to be on the corner of Brentwood Road and Union Boulevard,” Corrado said.

The application is similar to those already in use by the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Customers without smartphones can still use the app via text message or at sct.transloc.com.

Corrado said, in the future, the app will also be able to provide valuable information about customers’ travel patterns that could help shape how routes are designed. “The goal here is to make the system better serve the rider and to better manage our resources,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The app is part of a broader initiative to improve the Suffolk transit system, which carries about 20,000 riders daily, but eliminated several routes last year in an effort to reduce costs.

Corrado said the county recently purchased 25 19-passenger vans to replace standard 35-foot buses in areas with low ridership, and is also working on a mobile fare payment app.